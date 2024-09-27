We celebrate this weekend’s return of the Baltimore Book Festival with a talk featuring journalist Nico Lang whose book “American Teenager: How Trans Kids Are Surviving Hate and Finding Joy in a Turbulent Era" chronicles the lives of trans kids around the country. The author spent nine months following the lives of eight trans, non-binary, and gender-fluid teens - and their families. The book explores some of the complexities of growing up trans.

Lang will be speaking at 1pm on Sat. Sept. 28, as part of the Baltimore Book Festival, more info here.