BSEC creates data bank of Baltimore's environmental health
1 of 5 — Aidan da Graca soil samples.jpg
Johns Hopkins University chemical engineering student Aidan da Graca collects and bags soil samples from a nearby tree in Wyman Park. Photo: Melissa Gerr
Johns Hopkins University earth and planetary sciences graduate student Samantha Votzke aims a tree gun in hopes to capture part of a high branch of a maple tree in Wyman Park. Later the branch will be taken to a lab to measure its vitals, like sun intake and sugar production. Photo: Melissa Gerr
Johns Hopkins University environmental science student Oliva Bond (foreground), JHU environmental sciences and international studies student Izzy Nobili (L) and Aidan da Graca, JHU chemical engineering student navigate a tree saw on a maple tree in Wyman Park. Photo: Melissa Gerr
Johns Hopkins University planetary and earth sciences student Samantha Votzke (foreground), and JHU environmental sciences student Olivia Bond saw a maple tree branch in Wyman Park to use as a sample of its vitals. Photo: Melissa Gerr
Johns Hopkins University students (background, L to R) Oliva Bond, Aidan da Graca and Izzy Nobili work with graduate student Samantha Votzke (foreground) to navigate a tree saw on a maple tree in Wyman Park. They will later use the sample to measure the tree's vitals. Photo: Melissa Gerr
The Baltimore Social-Environmental Collaborative (BSEC) brings together scientists, researchers and neighbors to take a deep dive into the ecological health of the city. For years they’ve collected data measuring the health of the air, soil, plants and trees across many neighborhoods -- all in hopes to make equitable environmental decisions to combat the effects of climate change.
To find out how it's going we talk with Ben Zaitchik, chair and professor in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences at Johns Hopkins University and BSEC lead scientist and with Kelly Cross, president of the Old Goucher Community Association and chair of BSEC’s Equitable Pathways Steering Committee.