BSEC creates data bank of Baltimore's environmental health

The Baltimore Social-Environmental Collaborative (BSEC) brings together scientists, researchers and neighbors to take a deep dive into the ecological health of the city. For years they’ve collected data measuring the health of the air, soil, plants and trees across many neighborhoods -- all in hopes to make equitable environmental decisions to combat the effects of climate change.

To find out how it's going we talk with Ben Zaitchik, chair and professor in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences at Johns Hopkins University and BSEC lead scientist and with Kelly Cross, president of the Old Goucher Community Association and chair of BSEC’s Equitable Pathways Steering Committee.