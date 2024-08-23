© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live updates from the DNC in Chicago
Programs
On The Record

Stories from the Stoop: When softball is more than a game

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published August 23, 2024 at 10:38 AM EDT
Photo: Aaron Curtis
Photo: Aaron Curtis

Here's a Stoop Story from retired Baltimore City Circuit Court Judge Pamela White about holding her own as a young lawyer, and taking one for the team.

There are two LIVE stoop storytelling events coming up: ‘Keepers of Culture: Stories About People Who Inspire and Enlighten’ will be part of the Maryland Folk Festival in Salisbury next month: Saturday, September 21 and Sunday, September 22.

And on Friday Sept. 27 the theme is: ‘Neighbors: Stories of Friends, Foes, and the Fences In Between’.

Tags
On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the RecordStoop Storytelling
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr