Baltimore's AFRO News covered the real 'Lady in the Lake'

Laura Lippman's novel and the Apple TV series 'Lady in the Lake’ fictionalized the real stories of two tragic deaths in 1969 Baltimore. How their stories were told hinged on which media outlet told them. Baltimore’s Afro News publisher, Dr. Frances 'Toni' Draper, lived through the coverage. She reflects on how reporting on Black communities has changed -- and how it hasn’t.

