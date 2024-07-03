Univ. of Maryland looks at fall prevention and rehab

The fear of falling can sap a person’s ability to stave off a fall. We talk to Dr. Kelly Westlake from the Claude D. Pepper Center at the University of Maryland School of Medicine who is testing how to reduce the fear. And to Dr. Jason Falvey, director of the Center for Disability Justice, whose research probes the inequities of rehabilitation and how to improve rehab access and support.

If you'd like to participate in the Claude D. Pepper Center's research, visit this link or contact Kathy Simpson at 410-605-7179 or Kathleen.Simpson@va.gov