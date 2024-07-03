© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
On The Record

Univ. of Maryland looks at fall prevention and rehab

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published July 3, 2024 at 10:05 AM EDT
Physical therapy students from University of Maryland School of Medicine perform fall risk screenings for older adults in Baltimore County. Photo: Jason Falvey
Physical therapy students from University of Maryland School of Medicine perform fall risk screening for older adults in Baltimore County. Photo: Jason Falvey

The fear of falling can sap a person’s ability to stave off a fall. We talk to Dr. Kelly Westlake from the Claude D. Pepper Center at the University of Maryland School of Medicine who is testing how to reduce the fear. And to Dr. Jason Falvey, director of the Center for Disability Justice, whose research probes the inequities of rehabilitation and how to improve rehab access and support.

If you'd like to participate in the Claude D. Pepper Center's research, visit this link or contact Kathy Simpson at 410-605-7179 or Kathleen.Simpson@va.gov

Tags
On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the RecordSenior Healthcare
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr