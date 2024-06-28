Stories from the Stoop: Spreadsheet love!

Here's a Stoop Story from Jenn Silverman about using data to your benefit and how to maximize exposure to all of the great meals on offer in Charm City.

The next live Stoop event takes place in less than three weeks! On Thursday, July 18 -- with the theme “Mistaken Identity: Stories about Disguises, Spy Games, and Mix-ups!” Musical guests ‘The Bayberries’ will start at 7:00 pm; the storytellers start spinning their tales at 7:30. It all happens in the Green Room at the Bluebird in Hampden.