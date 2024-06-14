Gene therapies show promise for sickle cell disease

June 19th is World Sickle Cell Awareness Day. This painful rare disease affects an estimated 100,000 people in the United States. It’s more prevalent among people of African ancestry. About 1 in 13 Black or African American babies are born with sickle cell trait, which could be passed to their children.

What promise do new cell-based gene therapies hold?

We speak with Cimone Vaughan, a 12-year-old living with sickle cell disease, and her mother, Nikia Vaughan, executive director of the Maryland Sickle Cell Disease Association.

Then, Dr. Jason Fixler, a doctor of pediatric hematology oncology at Lifebridge Health breaks down misconceptions about the disease.

Links:

