Gene therapies show promise for sickle cell disease

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published June 14, 2024 at 9:55 AM EDT
Baltimore middle school student Cimone Vaughan lives with sickle cell disease. Her mother, Nikia Vaughan, is the executive director of the Maryland Sickle Cell Disease Association. Credit: Nikia Vaughan
June 19th is World Sickle Cell Awareness Day. This painful rare disease affects an estimated 100,000 people in the United States. It’s more prevalent among people of African ancestry. About 1 in 13 Black or African American babies are born with sickle cell trait, which could be passed to their children.

What promise do new cell-based gene therapies hold?

We speak with Cimone Vaughan, a 12-year-old living with sickle cell disease, and her mother, Nikia Vaughan, executive director of the Maryland Sickle Cell Disease Association.

Then, Dr. Jason Fixler, a doctor of pediatric hematology oncology at Lifebridge Health breaks down misconceptions about the disease.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
