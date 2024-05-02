© 2024 WYPR
On The Record

Why are so many Maryland students missing school?

By Lisa Snowden,
Maureen Harvie
Published May 2, 2024 at 11:17 AM EDT
Credit: Nick Amoscato/Flickr
Credit: Nick Amoscato/Flickr

One-third of Maryland students were chronically absent last school year - missing 10 percent or more school days, according to the state department of education. Howard County had the fewest chronically absent students, about one in five, while more than half of Baltimore City students missed 18 school days or more.

Hedy Chang is the executive director of Attendance Works. We ask what schools can do to create a strong connection to students and families.

On a local level, the Tackling Chronic Absenteeism Project is part of the Sayra and Neil Meyerhoff Center for Families, Children and the Courts at the University of Baltimore School of Law. We speak with coordinator Rohina Zavala and case manager Christopher Kelly.

