What do young voters care about this election season?

The Baltimore News Collaborative's Youth Voter Guide is out now. The guide surveys young people and candidates about priorities this election. Baltimore Beat editor Lisa Snowden speaks with WYPR's Bri Hatch about top issues affecting youth, like the cost of housing and how Baltimore’s taxes are levied.

Check out the Youth Voices section. Read responses to the candidate survey.

The Baltimore News Collaborative is a local newsroom partnership exploring the challenges and successes experienced by young people in Baltimore. The collaborative is supported by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. WYPR, Baltimore Beat, The Baltimore Banner, Wide Angle Youth Media, Morgan State University, and Maryland Public Television are all members.

Links:

