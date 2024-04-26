What do young voters care about this election season?

© 2024 WYPR
By Lisa Snowden,
Maureen Harvie
Published April 26, 2024 at 10:02 AM EDT
Wide Angle Youth Media intern Aleeia Townes holding the latest issue of Baltimore Beat featuring her cover and editorial design. Photo courtesy of Wide Angle Youth Media.

The Baltimore News Collaborative's Youth Voter Guide is out now. The guide surveys young people and candidates about priorities this election. Baltimore Beat editor Lisa Snowden speaks with WYPR's Bri Hatch about top issues affecting youth, like the cost of housing and how Baltimore’s taxes are levied.

Check out the Youth Voices section. Read responses to the candidate survey.

The Baltimore News Collaborative is a local newsroom partnership exploring the challenges and successes experienced by young people in Baltimore. The collaborative is supported by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. WYPR, Baltimore Beat, The Baltimore Banner, Wide Angle Youth Media, Morgan State University, and Maryland Public Television are all members.

Lisa Snowden
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
