Maryland Legal Aid offers free help to expunge cannabis charges

By Maureen Harvie
Published April 24, 2024 at 9:00 AM EDT
As a private, nonprofit law firm, Maryland Legal Aid provides free legal services to low-income people statewide. Photo courtesy of Maryland Legal Aid.

More than $512 million dollars of adult-use recreational cannabis has been sold in Maryland since July 1, 2023. As legislators created the state's legal cannabis market, they passed legislation to remedy the criminal consequences people historically faced for possession of cannabis.

Maryland Legal Aid assists people as they navigate the expungement of cannabis charges. We speak to Logan Haarz, a staff attorney with the Community Lawyering Initiative at Maryland Legal Aid.

On Saturday, April 27th, Maryland Legal Aid is hosting a free expungement clinic in partnership with Reid Temple A.M.E. Church of Glenn Dale, Maryland. Find more upcoming clinics around Maryland.

Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
