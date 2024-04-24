Maryland Legal Aid offers free help to expunge cannabis charges

More than $512 million dollars of adult-use recreational cannabis has been sold in Maryland since July 1, 2023. As legislators created the state's legal cannabis market, they passed legislation to remedy the criminal consequences people historically faced for possession of cannabis.

Maryland Legal Aid assists people as they navigate the expungement of cannabis charges. We speak to Logan Haarz, a staff attorney with the Community Lawyering Initiative at Maryland Legal Aid.

On Saturday, April 27th, Maryland Legal Aid is hosting a free expungement clinic in partnership with Reid Temple A.M.E. Church of Glenn Dale, Maryland. Find more upcoming clinics around Maryland.

