A swashbuckling teen battles evil fairies in the 'Saint-Seducing Gold'

By Maureen Harvie,
Melissa Gerr
Published April 18, 2024 at 9:00 AM EDT
Credit: Amulet Books
Credit: Amulet Books

Author Brittany Williams grew up in East Baltimore, taking theater classes and performing in the spotlight. Now she’s turned her talent from the stage to the page. In her latest novel, “Saint-Seducing Gold,” Williams brings readers to 17th century London, where a sword-wielding heroine teams up with William Shakespeare to defeat evil fairies and restore peace.

Williams will join author Molly Horton Booth for a conversation and sword play demonstration at Charm City Books on April 26th.

