Why are Black teachers in Maryland leaving the classroom?
Black teachers in Maryland leave the profession at higher rates than their white teacher counterparts. Why? We talk with Baltimore Banner education reporter Kristen Griffith about what she learned. Plus, Wallace Lane, Michelle Early and Danielle Ferrentino share their very different experiences in the Maryland education system.
Baltimore Banner article: "Black teachers are leaving. How can Maryland schools get them to stay?"
Original air date: January 11, 2024