© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
On The Record

Why are Black teachers in Maryland leaving the classroom?

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa GerrMaureen Harvie
Published April 8, 2024 at 11:29 AM EDT
Danielle Ferrentino said she needed more support than she got as an English teacher at a Baltimore City charter school. Getting a concussion from breaking up a fight was the last straw. Photo: Kirk McKoy / The Baltimore Banner
Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner
/
The Baltimore Banner
Danielle Ferrentino said she needed more support than she got as an English teacher at a Baltimore City charter school. Getting a concussion from breaking up a fight was the last straw. Photo: Kirk McKoy / The Baltimore Banner

Black teachers in Maryland leave the profession at higher rates than their white teacher counterparts. Why? We talk with Baltimore Banner education reporter Kristen Griffith about what she learned. Plus, Wallace Lane, Michelle Early and Danielle Ferrentino share their very different experiences in the Maryland education system.

Baltimore Banner article: "Black teachers are leaving. How can Maryland schools get them to stay?"

Original air date: January 11, 2024

Tags
On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the RecordEducation
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie