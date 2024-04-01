© 2024 WYPR
On The Record

Baltimore's The Family Tree and Center for Hope provide resources to keep kids safe

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa GerrMaureen Harvie
Published April 1, 2024 at 1:19 PM EDT
Two Baltimore non-profits, The Family Tree and Center for Hope, provide resources, education and support to families. They help educate communities in child abuse prevention, trauma-informed care and more. Photo: Candace/Flickr Creative Commons
In Maryland, a child is reported abused or neglected every 10 minutes. We hear from program and research director Matila Jones to learn how The Family Tree works discreetly with families to step in and prevent abuse. Then Yuvi Rattigan, director of clinical services at Center for Hope, tells how they help families move on from trauma.

Links: The Family Tree, Center for Hope, Child Abuse Prevention Town Hall on April 10 (registration required, register here). For 24-hour parenting helpline call: 800.243.7337

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
