Baltimore's The Family Tree and Center for Hope provide resources to keep kids safe

In Maryland, a child is reported abused or neglected every 10 minutes. We hear from program and research director Matila Jones to learn how The Family Tree works discreetly with families to step in and prevent abuse. Then Yuvi Rattigan, director of clinical services at Center for Hope, tells how they help families move on from trauma.

Links: The Family Tree, Center for Hope, Child Abuse Prevention Town Hall on April 10 (registration required, register here). For 24-hour parenting helpline call: 800.243.7337