The magic of the Appalachian Mountains, photographed with patience and care

By Sam Bermas-Dawes,
Melissa Gerr
Published March 25, 2024 at 11:02 AM EDT
A gray birch tree in Shenandoah National Park, a relic of the cooler temperatures of the region's past.
Mark Hendricks
1 of 4  — thumbnail_Web_lightening_birch.jpg
A gray birch tree in Shenandoah National Park, a relic of the cooler temperatures of the region's past.
Mark Hendricks
The elusive fisher, a weasel-like carnivore native to the region, walks into the sights of a camera trap.
Mark Hendricks
2 of 4  — thumbnail_Fisher_CameraTrap_1500.jpg
The elusive fisher, a weasel-like carnivore native to the region, walks into the sights of a camera trap.
Mark Hendricks
An Allegheny woodrat, which is endangered in most of its eastern U.S. habitat.
Mark Hendricks
3 of 4  — thumbnail_AlWoodrat.jpg
An Allegheny woodrat, which is endangered in most of its eastern U.S. habitat.
Mark Hendricks
The stars over Seneca Rocks, in West Virginia.
Mark Hendricks
4 of 4  — thumbnail_seneca.jpg
The stars over Seneca Rocks, in West Virginia.
Mark Hendricks

A new collection of photographs and essays documents the central Appalachian Mountains. Amid the misty ridges and valleys of Appalachia live some of Maryland’s rarest animal and plant life.

The book is The Central Appalachians: Mountains of the Chesapeake. Mark Hendricks' photos capture hiding salamanders, rare plant life and the shifting seasons across the ancient Appalachian Mountain ranges.

We ask Hendricks about finding the right shot, his connection to the region documented in his new book and tips for new nature photographers.

Listen to Hendricks discuss his work at Backwater Books, in Ellicott City, on April 21 and at the Annapolis Book Festivalon April 27.

Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr