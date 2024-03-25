The magic of the Appalachian Mountains, photographed with patience and care

A new collection of photographs and essays documents the central Appalachian Mountains. Amid the misty ridges and valleys of Appalachia live some of Maryland’s rarest animal and plant life.

The book is The Central Appalachians: Mountains of the Chesapeake. Mark Hendricks' photos capture hiding salamanders, rare plant life and the shifting seasons across the ancient Appalachian Mountain ranges.

We ask Hendricks about finding the right shot, his connection to the region documented in his new book and tips for new nature photographers.

Listen to Hendricks discuss his work at Backwater Books, in Ellicott City, on April 21 and at the Annapolis Book Festivalon April 27.