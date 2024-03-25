Angela Crenshaw wants Maryland State Parks to be for everyone

Spring is here. Pack your hiking boots, swimwear and hammock and consider heading to one of Maryland’s many State Parks, from the oceanside Assateague State Park to Herrington Manor in the Appalachian range.

There is new leadership at the Maryland Park Service. Angela Crenshaw, a veteran park ranger, was named director of the Maryland Park Service in November after serving as acting superintendent since the previous April. What is her plan for the future of Maryland’s state parks?