Angela Crenshaw wants Maryland State Parks to be for everyone

By Sam Bermas-Dawes,
Maureen Harvie
Published March 25, 2024 at 9:59 AM EDT
Ranger Crenshaw holding a Northern snakehead that was caught in the Blackwater River, 2018. Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo.
Ranger Crenshaw holding a Northern snakehead that was caught in the Blackwater River, 2018. Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo.

Spring is here. Pack your hiking boots, swimwear and hammock and consider heading to one of Maryland’s many State Parks, from the oceanside Assateague State Park to Herrington Manor in the Appalachian range.

There is new leadership at the Maryland Park Service. Angela Crenshaw, a veteran park ranger, was named director of the Maryland Park Service in November after serving as acting superintendent since the previous April. What is her plan for the future of Maryland’s state parks?

Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
