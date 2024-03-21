© 2024 WYPR
On The Record

As controversial tax sales begin, could reforms protect struggling Maryland homeowners?

By Maureen Harvie,
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Published March 21, 2024 at 11:11 AM EDT
Row homes in East Monument Historic District in Baltimore city.
Bohemian Baltimore, via Wikimedia Commons. License: CC BY-SA 4.0.
Row homes in East Monument Historic District in Baltimore city.

Each year, Maryland municipalities seek to recoup unpaid taxes from property owners through a tax sale. If overdue property taxes are not paid, liens are issued by the city and sold to investors, who can make a lot of money collecting the debt, fees, and interest from the property owner.

Eventually, property owners risk losing their homes to foreclosure if they cannot pay the debts.

Housing advocates are critical of the tax sale, calling it a predatory system that harms Maryland homeowners and renters and disproportionately impacts majority-Black neighborhoods.

Allison Harris is Director of the Home Preservation Project for the Maryland Pro Bono Resource Center. The center provides free legal help for those facing tax sale, including several in-person tax sale clinics over the next month.

More information on the PBRC's services, including in-person tax sale clinics and phone consultation, on their website.

Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes
