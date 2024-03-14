Legislative update: MD lawmakers grapple with taxes, juvenile justice, health care
Maryland’s legislature will wrap up its work this year in three-and-a-half weeks. What will it have done, and how will it affect residents of the Free State?
The most fundamental task of any legislative session--even if it doesn’t claim the most headlines--is to pass a budget that’s balanced: which means expected tax revenues high enough to pay for what the state plans to spend. There’s a tug-of-war right now between the House and Senate about taxes.
We’re talking about that and other important legislation this morning with WYPR News Director Matt Bush.
