On The Record

Legislative update: MD lawmakers grapple with taxes, juvenile justice, health care

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen HarvieSam Bermas-Dawes
Published March 14, 2024 at 12:02 PM EDT
Maryland State House as seen from College Ave. Credit: Martin Falbisoner/Wikipedia
Martin Falbisoner
Maryland State House as seen from College Ave. Credit: Martin Falbisoner/Wikipedia

Maryland’s legislature will wrap up its work this year in three-and-a-half weeks. What will it have done, and how will it affect residents of the Free State?

The most fundamental task of any legislative session--even if it doesn’t claim the most headlines--is to pass a budget that’s balanced: which means expected tax revenues high enough to pay for what the state plans to spend. There’s a tug-of-war right now between the House and Senate about taxes.

We’re talking about that and other important legislation this morning with WYPR News Director Matt Bush.

Tags
On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the RecordMaryland General Assembly 2024taxesMaryland Governor Wes MooreJuvenile Justice
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
