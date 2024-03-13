How are 'red flag' laws used in Maryland?

Extreme Risk Protection Orders temporarily remove firearms from someone at risk of harming themselves or others. How can they be a tool to prevent domestic violence? How are 'red flag' laws working in Maryland?

Lisa Geller and Spencer Cantrell are senior advisors at the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions. They will speak at a virtual seminar about Extreme Risk Protection Orders and Intimate Partner Violence on March 20th. The event is hosted by the Maryland Health Care Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

