How are 'red flag' laws used in Maryland?

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published March 13, 2024 at 10:32 AM EDT
Gun safety and domestic violence prevention organizations gather outside of the Supreme Court before oral arguments are heard in United States v. Rahimi, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Stephanie Scarbrough/AP
AP
Extreme Risk Protection Orders temporarily remove firearms from someone at risk of harming themselves or others. How can they be a tool to prevent domestic violence? How are 'red flag' laws working in Maryland?

Lisa Geller and Spencer Cantrell are senior advisors at the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions. They will speak at a virtual seminar about Extreme Risk Protection Orders and Intimate Partner Violence on March 20th. The event is hosted by the Maryland Health Care Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
