© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
On The Record

How to help a loved one struggling with an eating disorder, and the Maryland resources to consider

By Sheilah Kast,
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Published March 11, 2024 at 12:54 PM EDT
Marco Verch, Creative Commons 2.0, via Flickr.

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy raised the alarm last year about social media use and deteriorating mental health among young people.

In the advisory, headlined Social Media and Youth Mental Health, Murthy highlighted research tying social media use to eating disorders and body-image concerns among young people.

Eating disorders are among the deadliest mental disorders. Here to talk about the myths and risks of eating disorders is Dr. Terri Griffith, a psychologist at Sheppard Pratt and the Center for Eating Disorders.

More resources can be found at he National Eating Disorders Association's website.

You can call the National Association Of Anorexia Nervosa And Associated Disorders’ Helpline at (888) 375-7767, which offers emotional support and referrals.

Tags
On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the Recordeating disordersEating Disorders Awareness Week
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes