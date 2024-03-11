How to help a loved one struggling with an eating disorder, and the Maryland resources to consider

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy raised the alarm last year about social media use and deteriorating mental health among young people.

In the advisory, headlined Social Media and Youth Mental Health, Murthy highlighted research tying social media use to eating disorders and body-image concerns among young people.

Eating disorders are among the deadliest mental disorders. Here to talk about the myths and risks of eating disorders is Dr. Terri Griffith, a psychologist at Sheppard Pratt and the Center for Eating Disorders.

More resources can be found at he National Eating Disorders Association's website.

You can call the National Association Of Anorexia Nervosa And Associated Disorders’ Helpline at (888) 375-7767, which offers emotional support and referrals.