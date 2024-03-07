© 2024 WYPR
Zeke Cohen is on the campaign trail for City Council President. What would he change if elected?

By Sheilah Kast,
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Published March 7, 2024 at 10:45 AM EST
Baltimore City Councilman Zeke Cohen talks with constituents prior to his Campaign Announcement to run for President of the city council, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Baltimore.
Terrance Williams
/
The Baltimore Banner
Baltimore City Councilman Zeke Cohen talks with constituents prior to his Campaign Announcement to run for President of the city council, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Baltimore.

The 15 members of the Baltimore City Council do not elect the council’s leader from among themselves like most legislative bodies. Instead, city directly elect the president of the City Council.

Several candidates are vying for the role in the 2024 election. In the Democratic primary, where the winner is almost assured of winning the seat, incumbent Council President Nick Mosby faces two formidable challenges; Shannon Sneed, who represented East Baltimore on the council from 2016 to 2020, and Zeke Cohen, who has represented Southeast Baltimore’s 1st District since 2016.

During his time on the council, Cohen pushed for trauma-informed care and tighter rules on lobbying in the city. Now is running for Council president. What are his priorities, if elected?

