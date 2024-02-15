Representing and advocating on behalf of women in Maryland for half a century

Divorce and child custody, employment discrimination, sexual assault, domestic violence. For five decades the Women’s Law Center of Maryland has been responding to, representing and advocating for women. Executive Director Katie Curran O'Malley and Chief Programs Officer Laure Ruth describe their agenda. Plus, former client Meisha Hall describes what she's lived through.

Links: Women's Law Center of Maryland, WLC assistance and advocacy. Find the family law hotline here, and the employment Law hotline here.