On The Record

Representing and advocating on behalf of women in Maryland for half a century

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published February 15, 2024 at 10:05 AM EST
Divorce and child custody, employment discrimination, sexual assault, domestic violence. For five decades the Women’s Law Center of Maryland has been responding to, representing and advocating for women. Executive Director Katie Curran O'Malley and Chief Programs Officer Laure Ruth describe their agenda. Plus, former client Meisha Hall describes what she's lived through.

Links: Women's Law Center of Maryland, WLC assistance and advocacy. Find the family law hotline here, and the employment Law hotline here.

Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
