On The Record

Boost your happiness with science; free dental clinics for children

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published February 13, 2024 at 9:00 AM EST
Credit: Dr. Laurie Santos' website/Marco Verch via Flickr
Credit: Dr. Laurie Santos' website/Marco Verch via Flickr

What we think will make us happy, like pampering ourselves, often doesn’t. We ask Yale psychology professor Laurie Santos, who hosts “The Happiness Lab” podcast, how science shows the way. Santos will be in Baltimore on February 22nd for the Baltimore Speakers Series presented by Stevenson University.

Then, one in four US children misses out on dental care. Dentist Dr. Brenda Shah tells about healthy habits and free clinics organized by the Maryland State Dental Association Charitable and Educational Foundation.

Give Kids A Smile 2024 locations and dates here. Find additional resources through the Maryland Office of Oral Health:

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
