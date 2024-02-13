Boost your happiness with science; free dental clinics for children

What we think will make us happy, like pampering ourselves, often doesn’t. We ask Yale psychology professor Laurie Santos, who hosts “The Happiness Lab” podcast, how science shows the way. Santos will be in Baltimore on February 22nd for the Baltimore Speakers Series presented by Stevenson University.

Then, one in four US children misses out on dental care. Dentist Dr. Brenda Shah tells about healthy habits and free clinics organized by the Maryland State Dental Association Charitable and Educational Foundation.

Give Kids A Smile 2024 locations and dates here. Find additional resources through the Maryland Office of Oral Health: