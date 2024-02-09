"Fly With Me" shows how 'stewardesses' helped propel the women's and labor movements
1 of 5 — 2362_M.jpeg
Four stewardesses, circa 1970. Photo: San Diego Air & Space Museum
2 of 5 — Delta stewardess graduation class, Atlanta, July 1944
Group of Delta stewardesses in front of plane, circa 1944. Photo: Delta Air Lines
3 of 5 — 2432_M.jpeg
Four stewardesses posed on wing of airplane, circa 1965. Photo: United Airlines
4 of 5 — 1960s, advertising still promoting the new modern transport for women, the motor scooter...a glamorous TWA air stewardess outside on an airport runway posing with a scooter beside an aircraft's boarding steps.. Image shot 1960. Exact date unknown.
TWA stewardess stands on tarmac, 1955. Photo: Alamy
Allan Cash Picture Library / Alamy Stock Photo/Alamy Stock Photo / https://www.alamy.com
5 of 5 — 3328_M.jpeg
Stewardess stands in front of mirror with list of appearance standards, 1951. Photo: United Airlines
To reassure passengers who might feel that flying was dangerous, the first flight attendants were nurses. But as air travel grew safer, the industry promoted ‘lovely hostesses of the air’ as part of the travel package. How did these young women fight sexist labor practices and power the women’s movement? We talk with Kathleen Barry, an academic advisor to the new PBS documentary that tells the story: "Fly With Me."
Links: "Fly With Me" trailer, "Fly With Me" airs Feb. 20, check local listings.