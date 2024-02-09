© 2024 WYPR
"Fly With Me" shows how 'stewardesses' helped propel the women's and labor movements

By Melissa Gerr
Published February 9, 2024
Four stewardesses, circa 1970. Photo: San Diego Air & Space Museum
Four stewardesses, circa 1970. Photo: San Diego Air & Space Museum

Group of Delta stewardesses in front of plane, circa 1944. Photo: Delta Air Lines
Group of Delta stewardesses in front of plane, circa 1944. Photo: Delta Air Lines

Four stewardesses posed on wing of airplane, circa 1965. Photo: United Airlines
Four stewardesses posed on wing of airplane, circa 1965. Photo: United Airlines

 

TWA stewardess stands on tarmac, 1955. Photo: Alamy
TWA stewardess stands on tarmac, 1955. Photo: Alamy

Stewardess stands in front of mirror with list of appearance standards, 1951. Photo: United Airlines
Stewardess stands in front of mirror with list of appearance standards, 1951. Photo: United Airlines

To reassure passengers who might feel that flying was dangerous, the first flight attendants were nurses. But as air travel grew safer, the industry promoted ‘lovely hostesses of the air’ as part of the travel package. How did these young women fight sexist labor practices and power the women’s movement? We talk with Kathleen Barry, an academic advisor to the new PBS documentary that tells the story: "Fly With Me."

Links: "Fly With Me" trailer, "Fly With Me" airs Feb. 20, check local listings.

Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
