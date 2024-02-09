"Fly With Me" shows how 'stewardesses' helped propel the women's and labor movements

To reassure passengers who might feel that flying was dangerous, the first flight attendants were nurses. But as air travel grew safer, the industry promoted ‘lovely hostesses of the air’ as part of the travel package. How did these young women fight sexist labor practices and power the women’s movement? We talk with Kathleen Barry, an academic advisor to the new PBS documentary that tells the story: "Fly With Me."

