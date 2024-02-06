© 2024 WYPR
A Chesapeake Bay oyster farmer reflects on her industry

By Sam Bermas-Dawes
Published February 6, 2024 at 10:27 AM EST
Imani Black is an up-and-coming oyster farmer involved in the Chesapeake Bay's aquaculture sector.
Photo by Caroline J. Phillip.
Imani Black is an up-and-coming oyster farmer involved in the Chesapeake Bay's aquaculture sector.

The Chesapeake Bay teems with life, and is home to a rich array of creatures from across the branches of the evolutionary tree.

One of the crucial contributors to the bay's ecosystem is the oyster. The Chesapeake Bay’s oyster population plummeted in the later half of the 20th century…but there are recent hopeful signs the bay’s oysters are making a comeback.

Here to talk about all things oysters is Imani Black, an oyster farmer who is pursuing a Master's degree at University of Maryland's Center for Environmental Science at Horn Point Laboratory. She is also the CEO and founder of Minorities in Aquaculture—an advocacy group dedicated to increasing diversity in the cultivation and study of marine life.

We ask Imani about recent good news for the region's oysters, diversity within her industry and her connection the bay's waters.

Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
