"Just Action" urges policy to end segregation, and shows readers where to start

In "Just Action: How to Challenge Segregation Enacted Under the Color of Law,'' Leah and Richard Rothstein argue the profound issues plaguing society are tied to our segregated neighborhoods. The father-daughter duo draw a roadmap to desegregation that allies can undertake at the local level.

Richard Rothstein is a Distinguished Fellow of the Economic Policy Institute and a Senior Fellow Emeritus at the Thurgood Marshall Institute of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Leah Rothstein is an expert on affordable housing policy, and a consultant for nonprofit developers, local governments and private firms.