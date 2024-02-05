© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
On The Record

"Just Action" urges policy to end segregation, and shows readers where to start

By Maureen Harvie,
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Published February 5, 2024 at 11:57 AM EST

In "Just Action: How to Challenge Segregation Enacted Under the Color of Law,'' Leah and Richard Rothstein argue the profound issues plaguing society are tied to our segregated neighborhoods. The father-daughter duo draw a roadmap to desegregation that allies can undertake at the local level.

Richard Rothstein is a Distinguished Fellow of the Economic Policy Institute and a Senior Fellow Emeritus at the Thurgood Marshall Institute of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Leah Rothstein is an expert on affordable housing policy, and a consultant for nonprofit developers, local governments and private firms.

Tags
On The Record On the RecordWYPR ProgramsHousingWYPR Books
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes