Fiber artist Elizabeth Talford Scott celebrated citywide

Elizabeth Talford Scott created fiber-based art that broke all the rules — so did her career. Her colorful quilts and tapestries evoke ancestors and community. Now nine Baltimore museums and colleges will join to honor her creative legacy. We get a preview from artist and archivist Deyane Moses.

Links: Baltimore Museum of Art Eyewinkers, Tumbleturds and Candlebugs; Reginald F. Lewis Museum Black Woman Genius: Tapestries of Generations; MICA, Coppin State University Cryor Gallery, JELMAat Morgan State University; The Walters Art Museum.