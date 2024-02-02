Fiber artist Elizabeth Talford Scott celebrated citywide
1 of 4 — ETS_Plantation_1980.jpg
Elizabeth Talford Scott, 'Plantation' quilt. Photo provided by BMA
BMAphotostudio
2 of 4 — ETS_Grandfathers_Cabin_1993-96.jpg
Elizabeth Talford Scott, 'Grandfather's Cabin quilt.' Photo provided by BMA
Delaware Art Museum
3 of 4 — ETS_Joyces_Quilt_1983_sm.jpg
Elizabeth Talford Scott, 'Joyce's quilt.' Photo provided by BMA
4 of 4 — Carl Clark_1997 Portrait_of_Elizabeth_T_Scott_1997 (1).jpg
Elizabeth Talford Scott, 1997 Photo: Carl Clark
Elizabeth Talford Scott created fiber-based art that broke all the rules — so did her career. Her colorful quilts and tapestries evoke ancestors and community. Now nine Baltimore museums and colleges will join to honor her creative legacy. We get a preview from artist and archivist Deyane Moses.
Links: Baltimore Museum of Art Eyewinkers, Tumbleturds and Candlebugs; Reginald F. Lewis Museum Black Woman Genius: Tapestries of Generations; MICA, Coppin State University Cryor Gallery, JELMAat Morgan State University; The Walters Art Museum.