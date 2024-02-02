© 2024 WYPR
Fiber artist Elizabeth Talford Scott celebrated citywide

By Melissa Gerr
Published February 2, 2024 at 10:05 AM EST
Elizabeth Talford Scott, 'Plantation quilt.' Photo provided by BMA
1 of 4  — ETS_Plantation_1980.jpg
Elizabeth Talford Scott, 'Plantation' quilt. Photo provided by BMA
BMAphotostudio
Elizabeth Talford Scott, 'Grandfather's Cabin quilt.' Photo provided by BMA
2 of 4  — ETS_Grandfathers_Cabin_1993-96.jpg
Elizabeth Talford Scott, 'Grandfather's Cabin quilt.' Photo provided by BMA
Delaware Art Museum
Elizabeth Talford Scott, 'Joyce's quilt.' Photo provided by BMA
3 of 4  — ETS_Joyces_Quilt_1983_sm.jpg
Elizabeth Talford Scott, 'Joyce's quilt.' Photo provided by BMA
4 of 4  — Carl Clark_1997 Portrait_of_Elizabeth_T_Scott_1997 (1).jpg
Elizabeth Talford Scott, 1997 Photo: Carl Clark

Elizabeth Talford Scott created fiber-based art that broke all the rules — so did her career. Her colorful quilts and tapestries evoke ancestors and community. Now nine Baltimore museums and colleges will join to honor her creative legacy. We get a preview from artist and archivist Deyane Moses.

Links: Baltimore Museum of Art Eyewinkers, Tumbleturds and Candlebugs; Reginald F. Lewis Museum Black Woman Genius: Tapestries of Generations; MICA, Coppin State University Cryor Gallery, JELMAat Morgan State University; The Walters Art Museum.

Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
