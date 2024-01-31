Boosting financial literacy in Maryland schools; jumpstart your budget with MakingChange

Did you graduate high school feeling prepared to make financial decisions? Founded 70 years ago, the Maryland Council on Economic Education (MCEE) works to promote high-quality economic and financial instruction in classrooms across the state. We speak with MCEE's executive director Julie Weaver and Amy Cargiulo, a teacher in Howard County.

Then, take charge of your budget in 2024. We speak with Jasmine Brewer, executive director of MakingChange, a nonprofit that provides free individual counseling and group workshops on personal finance and home buying. Check out their Facebook page.

Find free tax preparation services in Marylandthrough the CASH Campaign of Maryland.