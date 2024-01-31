© 2024 WYPR
Boosting financial literacy in Maryland schools; jumpstart your budget with MakingChange

By Maureen Harvie
Published January 31, 2024 at 9:04 AM EST
In this Friday, Jan. 8, 2010 photo, teacher Robert Nolan teaches a personal finance class at Miami Springs High School in Miami Springs, Fla. Seven states currently require a semester-long course in personal finance to graduate. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky/ASSOCIATED PRESS
/
AP
In this Friday, Jan. 8, 2010 photo, teacher Robert Nolan teaches a personal finance class at Miami Springs High School in Miami Springs, Fla. Seven states currently require a semester-long course in personal finance to graduate. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Did you graduate high school feeling prepared to make financial decisions? Founded 70 years ago, the Maryland Council on Economic Education (MCEE) works to promote high-quality economic and financial instruction in classrooms across the state. We speak with MCEE's executive director Julie Weaver and Amy Cargiulo, a teacher in Howard County.

Then, take charge of your budget in 2024. We speak with Jasmine Brewer, executive director of MakingChange, a nonprofit that provides free individual counseling and group workshops on personal finance and home buying. Check out their Facebook page.

Find free tax preparation services in Marylandthrough the CASH Campaign of Maryland.

Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
