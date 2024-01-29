Maryland Food Bank funds nonprofits to get at the root of poverty

Seven hundred thousand Marylanders don't get enough food. The Maryland food bank has been fighting hunger for decades. Now they hope to get at the root of food insecurity with a new grant program -- we hear about it from COO Meg Kimmel.

Plus, Eric Jackson, head of the Black Yield Institute and Billy Humphrey, who leads City of Refuge-Baltimore talk about how their nonprofits plan to combat hunger in innovative ways.

Links: Maryland Food Bank, Black Yield Institute, City of Refuge-Baltimore.