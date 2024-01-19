© 2024 WYPR
On The Record

Baker Artist Award winner Oletha DeVane mixes material and meaning

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published January 19, 2024 at 8:07 AM EST
Artist Oletha DeVane was commissioned to design 'The Memorial to Those Enslaved and Freed.' Dedicated in 2022, the memorial recognizes and honors the Black men, women, and children enslaved by John McDonogh. McDo
Artist Oletha DeVane was commissioned to design 'Memorial to Those Enslaved and Freed.' Dedicated in 2022, the memorial recognizes and honors the Black men, women, and children enslaved by John McDonogh. McDonogh's wealth and estate led to the creation of McDonogh School in Owings Mills. Credit: Baker Artist Award portfolio.

Multimedia artist Oletha DeVane makes art from an enormous variety of material: glass, fabric, beads, string, steel and much more. One of six winners of the 2023 Baker Artist Awards, DeVane describes her process and where she draws inspiration.

Check out DeVane's Baker Artist portfolio. Learn more about the "Memorial to Those Enslaved and Freed."

Watch profiles of the 2023 Baker Artist Award winners.

Tonight at 7:30 pm, Maryland Public Television will air profiles of all six 2023 Baker Artist Award winners. You can catch this special on MPT-HD or online at mpt.org/livestream. An encore broadcast of the special will air on Saturday at 8 p.m. on MP2/Create and online.

art
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
