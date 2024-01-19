Baker Artist Award winner Oletha DeVane mixes material and meaning

Multimedia artist Oletha DeVane makes art from an enormous variety of material: glass, fabric, beads, string, steel and much more. One of six winners of the 2023 Baker Artist Awards, DeVane describes her process and where she draws inspiration.

Check out DeVane's Baker Artist portfolio. Learn more about the "Memorial to Those Enslaved and Freed."

Watch profiles of the 2023 Baker Artist Award winners.

Tonight at 7:30 pm, Maryland Public Television will air profiles of all six 2023 Baker Artist Award winners. You can catch this special on MPT-HD or online at mpt.org/livestream. An encore broadcast of the special will air on Saturday at 8 p.m. on MP2/Create and online.

