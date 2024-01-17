© 2024 WYPR
On The Record

Baltimore's aging infrastructure is in trouble. DPW wants to help.

By Sheilah Kast,
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Published January 17, 2024 at 10:39 AM EST
A photo from 2016 of temporary sewer and water pipes on North Charles at Madison Street in Baltimore, Maryland.
Photo by Elvert Barnes, via Flickr. License: CC BY-SA 2.0 DEED.
A photo from 2016 of temporary sewer and water pipes on North Charles at Madison Street in Baltimore, Maryland.

If you imagine Baltimore city as a human body, its pipes and water mains could be compared to arteries, its trash and recycling services to white blood cells and its sewage lines as the lower intestines.

All of this infrastructure, critical for daily life in Baltimore, are overseen by one department: The Department of Public Works.

Interim director Richard Luna, named to the position last June, is tasked with the response to several pressing challenges, including aging infrastructure, a 2002 consent decree regarding sewage and wastewater overflows and potential changes to the oversight of the city's water and wastewater systems.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
