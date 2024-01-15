© 2024 WYPR
How Martin Luther King Jr.'s final days changed Maryland's labor movement

By Sheilah Kast,
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Published January 15, 2024 at 11:06 AM EST
1963 March on Washington, Dr. King in a huddle
Photo from the AFRO American Newspapers Archives, at Afro.com/archives.
1963 March on Washington, Dr. King in a huddle

The year Martin Luther King Jr. was murdered, 1968, was a big year for a cause Rev. King championed: the labor movement.

King was in Memphis, Tennessee, to campaign with unionizing sanitation workers. In April, he would be shot and killed.

His death reverberated across the county. But the success of the sanitation workers in Memphis would have direct consequences for Baltimore and Maryland, where thousands of public sector workers were seeking to unionize.

Jane Berger, PhD, is an Associate Professor of History at Moravian University. She is also author of “A New Working Class: The Legacies of Public-Sector Employment in the Civil Rights Movement.”

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
