On The Record

Black Teachers leaving Maryland classrooms at higher numbers than white colleagues

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published January 11, 2024 at 1:09 PM EST
Danielle Ferrentino said she needed more support than she got as an English teacher at a Baltimore City charter school. Getting a concussion from breaking up a fight was the last straw.
Danielle Ferrentino said she needed more support than she got as an English teacher at a Baltimore City charter school. Getting a concussion from breaking up a fight was the last straw.
Michelle Early, a business teacher at Walkersville High School, joined the teachers union's Diversity Ambassadors Program, frequently meets with the county's equity officer, has a mentor and said she's proactive about finding the support she needs.
Michelle Early, a business teacher at Walkersville High School, joined the teachers union's Diversity Ambassadors Program, frequently meets with the county's equity officer, has a mentor and said she's proactive about finding the support she needs.
Black teachers in Maryland leave the profession at higher rates than their white teacher counterparts. Why? We talk with Baltimore Banner education reporter Kristen Griffith about what she learned. Plus, Wallace Lane, Michelle Early and Danielle Ferrentino talk about their very different experiences in the Maryland education system.

Baltimore Banner article, "Black teachers are leaving. How can Maryland schools get them to stay?"

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
