Young parents in Baltimore's guaranteed income pilot find 'second family'

For more than a year and a half, Baltimore City has been running an experiment - $1000 a month to low-income young parents. How are families using the money? How have participants created a sense of community?

Tonaeya Moore is the director of policy for the CASH Campaign of Maryland. Tazhane Jordan is a participant in Baltimore City’s guaranteed income pilot program.

Learn more about the Baltimore Young Families Success Fund (BYFSF):

Guaranteed Income Pilots Dashboard - Baltimore

Baltimore tests a guaranteed income for 200 young parents

