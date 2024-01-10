© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
On The Record

Young parents in Baltimore's guaranteed income pilot find 'second family'

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published January 10, 2024 at 10:53 AM EST
Participants in the Baltimore Young Families Success Fund (BYFSF) pictured with Mayor Brandon Scott. Courtesy: CASH Campaign of Maryland.
Participants in the Baltimore Young Families Success Fund (BYFSF) pictured with Mayor Brandon Scott. Courtesy: CASH Campaign of Maryland.

For more than a year and a half, Baltimore City has been running an experiment - $1000 a month to low-income young parents. How are families using the money? How have participants created a sense of community?

Tonaeya Moore is the director of policy for the CASH Campaign of Maryland. Tazhane Jordan is a participant in Baltimore City’s guaranteed income pilot program.

Learn more about the Baltimore Young Families Success Fund (BYFSF):
Guaranteed Income Pilots Dashboard - Baltimore
Baltimore tests a guaranteed income for 200 young parents

Tags
On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the Recordpoverty
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie