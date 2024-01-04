Understanding the threat Christian nationalism poses to democracy

Ahead of the third anniversary of the Capitol Riot, we look at the threat Christian nationalism poses to American democracy. Robert P. Jones of the Public Religion Research Institute shares survey data on who holds Christian nationalist beliefs.

Read the full report. View the results.

Then, the new documentary, “Spiritual Warriors: Decoding Christian Nationalism at the Capitol Riot,” explores the modern roots of Christian nationalism. We speak with Matthew Taylor, senior scholar at the Institute for Islamic, Christian, and Jewish Studies.

The documentary will be screened January 31st at the Senator Theatre. Taylor's forthcoming book is, “The Violent Take it by Force: The Christian movement that is threatening our democracy.”