A new report with few answers about the future of Baltimore's water and sewage system

The Baltimore Regional Water Governance Task Force may be the most consequential governmental work group you have never heard of.

The group was created through by Maryland General Assembly legislation earlier this year to recommend alternative governance models for Baltimore city’s gigantic water and sewage system.

Last Friday, consultants hired to work with the task force released a draft report of recommendations outlining possible paths forward.

Public comments on the draft report of recommendations are welcome until Friday, January 5, 2024. More information can be found at the countyand city websites devoted to the task force.

The report will be reviewed at the task force’s meeting on Jan. 8th before final recommendations are to be made at the end of January to Gov. Wes Moore, the State General Assembly, Mayor Brandon Scott, County Executive Johnny Olszewski and other officials.

Bill Henry, Baltimore city’s Comptroller, chairs the task force. He joined to discuss the draft and what comes next.

