A 2023 gift guide for book lovers

Looking for a last-minute gift? How about a book?

Baltimore County librarian Conni Strittmatter shares her suggestions for children, including a sci-fi space drama. Then, Meghan McCorkell of the Enoch Pratt Free Library offers popular picks for adult readers, such as a thriller set in a gothic mansion and a cocktail recipe book!

Books for kids:



"Something, Someday," by Amanda Gorman

"Dino-Hanukkah," by Lisa Wheeler

"How Does Santa Go Down the Chimney?" by Mac Barnett

"The Story of Gumluck the Wizard," by Adam Rex

"Dogtown," by Katherine Applegate and Gennifer Choldenko

"Merry Christmas, Anna Hibiscus!" by Atinuke

"The Lost Library," by Rebecca Stead and Wendy Mass

"Max Fernsby and the Infinite Toys," by Gerry Swallow

"Winter Crafts Across Cultures: 12 Projects to Celebrate the Season," by Megan Borgert-Spaniol

"Love in Winter Wonderland," by Abiola Bello

"Star Splitter," by Matthew Kirby

Books for adults:

