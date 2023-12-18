A 2023 gift guide for book lovers
Looking for a last-minute gift? How about a book?
Baltimore County librarian Conni Strittmatter shares her suggestions for children, including a sci-fi space drama. Then, Meghan McCorkell of the Enoch Pratt Free Library offers popular picks for adult readers, such as a thriller set in a gothic mansion and a cocktail recipe book!
Books for kids:
- "Something, Someday," by Amanda Gorman
- "Dino-Hanukkah," by Lisa Wheeler
- "How Does Santa Go Down the Chimney?" by Mac Barnett
- "The Story of Gumluck the Wizard," by Adam Rex
- "Dogtown," by Katherine Applegate and Gennifer Choldenko
- "Merry Christmas, Anna Hibiscus!" by Atinuke
- "The Lost Library," by Rebecca Stead and Wendy Mass
- "Max Fernsby and the Infinite Toys," by Gerry Swallow
- "Winter Crafts Across Cultures: 12 Projects to Celebrate the Season," by Megan Borgert-Spaniol
- "Love in Winter Wonderland," by Abiola Bello
- "Star Splitter," by Matthew Kirby
Books for adults:
- “Let Us Descend,” by Jesmyn Ward
- "Lessons in Chemistry,” by Bonnie Garmus
- "Iron Flame," by Rebecca Yarros
- “Day,” by Michael Cunningham
- “There Should Have Been Eight," Nalini Singh
- "Juke Joints, Jazz Clubs, and Juice: A Cocktail Recipe Book," by Toni Tipton Martin
- “13-23," by J.M. Giordano
- “My Name is Barbra," by Barbra Streisand
- “Spare,” by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
- “The Way Forward," by Yung Pueblo
- "Class: A Memoir of Motherhood, Hunger and Higher Education," by Stephanie Land