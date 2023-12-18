© 2023 WYPR
A 2023 gift guide for book lovers

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published December 18, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST
"Love in Winter Wonderland," by Abiola Bello (Published by Soho Teen); “Let Us Descend,” by Jesmyn Ward (Published by Scribner); "Something, Someday," by Amanda Gorman (Published by Viking Books for Young Readers); "Juke Joints, Jazz Clubs, and Juice: A Cocktail Recipe Book," by Toni Tipton Martin (Published by Clarkson Potter). (Book covers are clockwise from top left.)
Looking for a last-minute gift? How about a book?

Baltimore County librarian Conni Strittmatter shares her suggestions for children, including a sci-fi space drama. Then, Meghan McCorkell of the Enoch Pratt Free Library offers popular picks for adult readers, such as a thriller set in a gothic mansion and a cocktail recipe book!

Books for kids:

  • "Something, Someday," by Amanda Gorman
  • "Dino-Hanukkah," by Lisa Wheeler
  • "How Does Santa Go Down the Chimney?" by Mac Barnett
  • "The Story of Gumluck the Wizard," by Adam Rex
  • "Dogtown," by Katherine Applegate and Gennifer Choldenko
  • "Merry Christmas, Anna Hibiscus!" by Atinuke
  • "The Lost Library," by Rebecca Stead and Wendy Mass
  • "Max Fernsby and the Infinite Toys," by Gerry Swallow
  • "Winter Crafts Across Cultures: 12 Projects to Celebrate the Season," by Megan Borgert-Spaniol
  • "Love in Winter Wonderland," by Abiola Bello
  • "Star Splitter," by Matthew Kirby

Books for adults:

  • “Let Us Descend,” by Jesmyn Ward
  • "Lessons in Chemistry,” by Bonnie Garmus
  • "Iron Flame," by Rebecca Yarros
  • “Day,” by Michael Cunningham
  • “There Should Have Been Eight," Nalini Singh
  • "Juke Joints, Jazz Clubs, and Juice: A Cocktail Recipe Book," by Toni Tipton Martin
  • “13-23," by J.M. Giordano
  • “My Name is Barbra," by Barbra Streisand
  • “Spare,” by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
  • “The Way Forward," by Yung Pueblo
  • "Class: A Memoir of Motherhood, Hunger and Higher Education," by Stephanie Land
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
