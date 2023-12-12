COP28: Negotiating the future of our climate; Greenhouse gas emission reductions for MD

At the COP 28 UN Climate Change conference in Dubai--the final hours of talks. Gina Castillo, Climate Policy and Research Advisor for Baltimore-based Catholic Relief Serviceswas in attendance, along with her colleague Nikki Gamer, Senior Public Affairs Manager for CRS. They give us an update.

Plus, can Maryland cut greenhouse gasses more than half by 2031? Jamie DeMarco, Maryland director of the Chesapeake Climate Action Network tells us why they want Gov. Moore to "Get it Done by '31."

Links: UN COP28, CCAN letter to Gov. Wes Moore, Chesapeake Climate Action Network.