On The Record

COP28: Negotiating the future of our climate; Greenhouse gas emission reductions for MD

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published December 12, 2023 at 11:27 AM EST
Activists participate in a demonstration against fossil fuels at the COP28 U.N. Climate Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Photo: AP/Peter Dejong
Peter Dejong/AP
/
AP
Activists participate in a demonstration against fossil fuels at the COP28 U.N. Climate Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Photo: AP/Peter Dejong

At the COP 28 UN Climate Change conference in Dubai--the final hours of talks. Gina Castillo, Climate Policy and Research Advisor for Baltimore-based Catholic Relief Serviceswas in attendance, along with her colleague Nikki Gamer, Senior Public Affairs Manager for CRS. They give us an update.

Plus, can Maryland cut greenhouse gasses more than half by 2031? Jamie DeMarco, Maryland director of the Chesapeake Climate Action Network tells us why they want Gov. Moore to "Get it Done by '31."

Links: UN COP28, CCAN letter to Gov. Wes Moore, Chesapeake Climate Action Network.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
