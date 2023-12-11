A federal appeals court struck down Maryland’s handgun licensing law. What's next?

Maryland’s gun control law--requiring a handgun license--was found unconstitutional by a federal appeals court late last month. The case was heard by a three-judge panel. Now Maryland’s Attorney General Anthony Brown is seeking a rehearing before the entire 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

We speak to Dylan Segelbaum, courts reporter at our news partner The Baltimore Banner.

Links:

Maryland AG asks full appeals court to rehear handgun license case

Maryland’s handgun qualification license law was struck down. Here’s what you need to know.

Appeals court strikes down Maryland’s gun license law; Gov. Moore vows to fight for measure

Federal appeals court finds Maryland handgun qualification law unconstitutional