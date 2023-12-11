© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
On The Record

A federal appeals court struck down Maryland’s handgun licensing law. What's next?

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published December 11, 2023 at 8:43 AM EST
Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown at a press conference in October 2023. (Credit: Maryland AG/Flickr)
Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown at a press conference in October 2023. (Credit: Maryland AG/Flickr)

Maryland’s gun control law--requiring a handgun license--was found unconstitutional by a federal appeals court late last month. The case was heard by a three-judge panel. Now Maryland’s Attorney General Anthony Brown is seeking a rehearing before the entire 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

We speak to Dylan Segelbaum, courts reporter at our news partner The Baltimore Banner.

Links:
Maryland AG asks full appeals court to rehear handgun license case
Maryland’s handgun qualification license law was struck down. Here’s what you need to know.
Appeals court strikes down Maryland’s gun license law; Gov. Moore vows to fight for measure
Federal appeals court finds Maryland handgun qualification law unconstitutional

Tags
On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the RecordMaryland Attorney General Anthony BrownGun Laws
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie