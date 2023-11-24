© 2023 WYPR
On The Record

'Never Whistle at Night' spotlights dark fiction by Indigenous authors

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published November 24, 2023 at 10:24 AM EST
Book cover courtesy of Vintage Books, a division of Penguin Random House
Book cover courtesy of Vintage Books, a division of Penguin Random House

Twenty-six indigenous writers from the U.S. and Canada -- including one from Maryland--poured stories into a new anthology of dark fiction. Some tales call on the supernatural, some on horrors lived in the real world. It’s called "Never Whistle at Night."

Our guests:
Theodore C. Van Alst Jr. co-edited the collection, “Never Whistle at Night: An Indigenous Dark Fiction Anthology"
Dani Trujillo is an author and one of the project’s contributors

On The Record
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
