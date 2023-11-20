Local athletes overcome obstacles on the field and off

Access is key, and athletes often encounter obstacles to competing in the sport they love.

Lacrosse has grown in popularity in recent years, but some fans say the sport has a problem.

A Baltimore lacrosse organization is trying to change the sport. We speak with

Coach Lloyd Carter, one of the founders of Blax Lax.

And the Kennedy Krieger Institute’s adaptive sports program, the Bennett Blazers, brings together young people with disabilities interested in a range of sports. We speak with Landon Brown, a longtime member of the team, and Coach Gerry Herman, who has managed the Bennett Blazers program since it started in 1990.