Local athletes overcome obstacles on the field and off

By Sheilah Kast,
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Published November 20, 2023 at 2:24 PM EST
Via Canva

Access is key, and athletes often encounter obstacles to competing in the sport they love.

Lacrosse has grown in popularity in recent years, but some fans say the sport has a problem.
A Baltimore lacrosse organization is trying to change the sport. We speak with
Coach Lloyd Carter, one of the founders of Blax Lax.

And the Kennedy Krieger Institute’s adaptive sports program, the Bennett Blazers, brings together young people with disabilities interested in a range of sports. We speak with Landon Brown, a longtime member of the team, and Coach Gerry Herman, who has managed the Bennett Blazers program since it started in 1990.

Landon Brown, center and coaches Gerry Herman, left, and Gwena Herman, right.
Courtesy Kennedy Krieger Institute
Landon Brown, center and coaches Gerry Herman, left, and Gwena Herman, right.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
