Listen in to a Stoop Story from artist and curator-in-Residence at The PealeJeffrey Kent about how he found himself along the road to becoming an artist.

You can hear his story and others at Stoop Storytelling's website.

The next Stoop live event is next Thursday, November 9th, at the Whitehall Mill in Baltimore; it’s titled “Not Gonna Work for Me: Stories about Horrible Bosses, Quiet Quitting, and Career Reinventions.”