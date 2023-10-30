Indoor air pollution plagues many in Maryland. Here's how that can change.

Car exhaust, industrial waste and forest fires are well-known sources of air pollution which can negatively impact human health. But a group of lesser-known air polluters hit closer to home; residential or commercial gas furnaces, water heaters and other heating and cooling systems.

A new report from an array of environmental justice advocates highlights increasingly alarming indoor air pollution in Maryland residential and commercial buildings. The report is titled, Cutting Through The Smog: How Air Quality Standards Help Solve The Hidden Health Toll Of Air Pollution From Maryland’s Homes And Businesses.

Our guest Ruth Ann Norton is one of the report's authors. Norton is CEO and President of The Green & Healthy Homes Initiative, a nonprofit working to improve health and energy efficiency standards. Visit GHHI's website for more information on home environmental health, safety and energy efficiency.

Also with us is Dr. Panagis Galiatsatos, a pulmonary and critical care medicine physician, and an associate professor of pulmonary medicine at Johns Hopkins University. He is also a member of the BREATHE Center at Hopkins, a group of scientists and doctors who advocate for lung health.

The pair recently wrote a column for the Baltimore Banner about solutions for the growing detriments of poor indoor air quality.