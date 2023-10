Here's a Stoop Story from Nikayah Fayson about finding the joy in Baltimore’s unique cultural landscape after moving to Baltimore in high school.

Interested in attending a Stoop Storytelling live? The next Stoop event is Nov. 9 at the Whitehall Mill in Baltimore, and is titled “Not Gonna Work for Me: Stories about Horrible Bosses, Quiet Quitting, and Career Reinventions.”