AI could revolutionize healthcare. But are we ready?

By Sheilah Kast,
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Published October 16, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT
By Sam Bermas-Dawes, via Canva

There once was a time when “artificial intelligence” existed only in the pages of science fiction.

Now, you hear about AI everywhere; AI-generated images, art and video, AI writing cover letters and college essays.

But how would you feel about artificial intelligence making decisions about your health?

This emerging technology is being used more and more in healthcare, from analyzing test results to shaping decisions about patient care.

We speak with Mark Gladwin about the implications of artificial intelligence technology in healthcare. He is the Dean of the University of Maryland School of Medicine, and Vice President for Medical Affairs at the University of Maryland-Baltimore.

We also speak to Lauren Rhue, an Assistant Professor of Information Systems at the Robert H. Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland-College Park where she researches the use of emerging digital technology, including AI, in the commercial sector.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
