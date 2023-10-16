AI could revolutionize healthcare. But are we ready?

There once was a time when “artificial intelligence” existed only in the pages of science fiction.

Now, you hear about AI everywhere; AI-generated images, art and video, AI writing cover letters and college essays.

But how would you feel about artificial intelligence making decisions about your health?

This emerging technology is being used more and more in healthcare, from analyzing test results to shaping decisions about patient care.

We speak with Mark Gladwin about the implications of artificial intelligence technology in healthcare. He is the Dean of the University of Maryland School of Medicine, and Vice President for Medical Affairs at the University of Maryland-Baltimore.

We also speak to Lauren Rhue, an Assistant Professor of Information Systems at the Robert H. Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland-College Park where she researches the use of emerging digital technology, including AI, in the commercial sector.

