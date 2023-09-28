© 2023 WYPR
On The Record

Bailes de Mi Tierra celebrates traditional Mexican folk dances. Plus, building a collation of Latino-serving nonprofits.

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published September 28, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT
Bailes de Mi Tierra’s mission is to preserve, promote, and present Mexican and Latin American traditions through music, dance, and folklore. Credit: Bailes de Mi Tierra
Dance, music, colorful costumes! How is the Mexican folk dance group Bailes de Mi Tierra preserving cultural traditions and passing them onto younger generations? We speak with founder José Reyes. The group is celebrating its 15th anniversary next month. You can see Bailes de Mi Tierra perform this Saturday at 2 pm at Hereford Public Library on York Road in Baltimore County. Find other performances here.

Then, Maryland Latinos Unidosbrings together businesses, nonprofits, and individuals serving the state's Latino and immigrant communities. We speak with Executive Director Gabriela Lemus about pandemic recovery and raising up the next generation of Latino leaders.

Sheilah Kast
Maureen Harvie
