What is ‘Fringe’? Fancy trimmings that sparkle and shimmer? Or something ‘out there’ and edgy? Both concepts fit the Charm City Fringe Festival!

We hear from Fringe Fest lead Zach Michel, and from playwright Josh Wilder, to get a preview!

Links: Charm City Fringe Festival, "Who Gave Sylvia the Bottle?" at CCFF, Playwrights Workshop, Launch party at Le Mondo