Change in the air? A push for offshore wind energy in Maryland

Gov. Wes Moore, and several prominent legislators, have signaled that wind energy is an important part of Maryland's renewable energy goals. Last April, Moore signed the POWER Act at Tradepoint Atlantic, where several companies plan to build the parts needed for offshore wind turbines. The POWER Act established one of the nation’s most aggressive offshore wind goals, four times the offshore wind capacity currently approved.

We are joined by the primary sponsor of the POWER Act, Delegate Lorig Charkoudian of Montgomery County.

Later in the show, we speak with US Wind's CEO Jeff Grybowski. US Wind is one of two companies currently developing hundreds of acres of offshore wind turbines near Maryland's coast.