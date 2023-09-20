© 2023 WYPR
On The Record

Change in the air? A push for offshore wind energy in Maryland

By Sam Bermas-Dawes,
Sheilah Kast
Published September 20, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT
Gov. Wes Moore, and several prominent legislators, have signaled that wind energy is an important part of Maryland's renewable energy goals. Last April, Moore signed the POWER Act at Tradepoint Atlantic, where several companies plan to build the parts needed for offshore wind turbines. The POWER Act established one of the nation’s most aggressive offshore wind goals, four times the offshore wind capacity currently approved.

We are joined by the primary sponsor of the POWER Act, Delegate Lorig Charkoudian of Montgomery County.

Later in the show, we speak with US Wind's CEO Jeff Grybowski. US Wind is one of two companies currently developing hundreds of acres of offshore wind turbines near Maryland's coast.

Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
