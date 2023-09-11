© 2023 WYPR
On The Record

Empowering Maryland's next generation of climate leaders

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published September 11, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT
The Youth Climate Institute has spread to more than a dozen chapters across Maryland. High school students have the opportunity to work on local projects that draw awareness to climate change and solutions. Credit: YCI/Howard County Conservancy

The Youth Climate Institute, created by the Howard County Conservancy, is preparing Maryland's next generation of environmental leaders. How does the course cover the science and social ramifications of climate change? We speak with Executive Director Meg Boyd and Jessica Kohout, a former high-school biology teacher and manager of the Youth Climate Institute.

Then, two high school students share their passion for climate justice and solutions. We hear from YCI participants Sanjana Ranasinghe, a senior at Urbana High School, and James Obasiolu, a junior at Atholton High School.

Learn more about starting a YCI chapter.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
