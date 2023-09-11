Empowering Maryland's next generation of climate leaders

The Youth Climate Institute, created by the Howard County Conservancy, is preparing Maryland's next generation of environmental leaders. How does the course cover the science and social ramifications of climate change? We speak with Executive Director Meg Boyd and Jessica Kohout, a former high-school biology teacher and manager of the Youth Climate Institute.

Then, two high school students share their passion for climate justice and solutions. We hear from YCI participants Sanjana Ranasinghe, a senior at Urbana High School, and James Obasiolu, a junior at Atholton High School.

Learn more about starting a YCI chapter.

