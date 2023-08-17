Back to school: How adults learners in Maryland can earn a high school diploma

Tens of thousands of people in Baltimore left high school without a diploma. That often means they can’t get jobs that would support their family or turn into satisfying careers. Two non-profits aim to make a dent in that problem with high schools for adults.

We speak with Lisa Rusyniak, CEO of Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake. Goodwill is renovating its headquarters in downtown Baltimore to open the Excel Center, a high school for adults, late next month.

Then, the nonprofit Elev8 has been operating the South Baltimore Adult High School online and in Cherry Hill for two years, and has graduated its first cohort. We speak with CEO Alexandria Warrick Adams, and students Jennifer Martinez and Lorraine Giddins.