On The Record

Back to school: How adults learners in Maryland can earn a high school diploma

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published August 17, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT
Credit: m00by/Flickr Creative Commons
Credit: m00by/Flickr Creative Commons

Tens of thousands of people in Baltimore left high school without a diploma. That often means they can’t get jobs that would support their family or turn into satisfying careers. Two non-profits aim to make a dent in that problem with high schools for adults.

We speak with Lisa Rusyniak, CEO of Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake. Goodwill is renovating its headquarters in downtown Baltimore to open the Excel Center, a high school for adults, late next month.

Then, the nonprofit Elev8 has been operating the South Baltimore Adult High School online and in Cherry Hill for two years, and has graduated its first cohort. We speak with CEO Alexandria Warrick Adams, and students Jennifer Martinez and Lorraine Giddins.

On The Record Education
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
