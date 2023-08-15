Pedestrian deaths and fatal car crashes are predictable. How do we prevent them?

In Maryland, on average, ten people die in a traffic crash each week. More than one-fifth of those killed are pedestrians. Crashes rose during the pandemic and are still high.

We speak with Chrissy Nizer, the head of Maryland’s MVA. She describes the data presented by the new “Fatal Crash Dashboard."

Then, Jeffrey Michael, a transportation safety expert and Distinguished Scholar at Johns Hopkins University, tells what would make pedestrians safer. Check out the recommendations of the Safe Street Consortium.