On The Record

Pedestrian deaths and fatal car crashes are predictable. How do we prevent them?

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published August 15, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT
Pedestrian fatalities comprise about 20 percent of all traffic deaths in Maryland. Credit: Eddie Welker/Flickr
Edward J. Welker
In Maryland, on average, ten people die in a traffic crash each week. More than one-fifth of those killed are pedestrians. Crashes rose during the pandemic and are still high.

We speak with Chrissy Nizer, the head of Maryland’s MVA. She describes the data presented by the new “Fatal Crash Dashboard."

Then, Jeffrey Michael, a transportation safety expert and Distinguished Scholar at Johns Hopkins University, tells what would make pedestrians safer. Check out the recommendations of the Safe Street Consortium.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
